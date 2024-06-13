Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

