Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.70

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 156223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.