UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.72. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

