UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 361.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

UDR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

