Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Shares Up 0.3%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.96. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
Uni-Select Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.
