Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

UL stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

