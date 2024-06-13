Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $1,906,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

UNP traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.12. 3,244,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,438. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

