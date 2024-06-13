United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.