United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
