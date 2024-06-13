UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
