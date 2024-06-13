Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,380 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

