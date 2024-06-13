Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $363.64

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $363.64 and last traded at $363.26, with a volume of 263826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.08 and its 200 day moving average is $331.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

