Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

