Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.18

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $246.18 and last traded at $245.98, with a volume of 109799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.