Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VO stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

