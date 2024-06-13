Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,201. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

