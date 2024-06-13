Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.00

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 153721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

