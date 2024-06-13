Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.00

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 153721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.