Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 514.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BNDX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 1,965,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

