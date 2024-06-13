Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,862 shares during the period. Viad makes up approximately 4.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE VVI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 57,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $738.70 million, a PE ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

