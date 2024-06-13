Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.77

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1253342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Viasat Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Viasat by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

