Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.29. 62,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 35,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $376.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.
Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.
