Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

