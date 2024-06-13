Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 269.4% in May

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, an increase of 269.4% from the May 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

