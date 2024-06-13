Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 767,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of Volcon stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 48,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16,425.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $215.84.

About Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Stories

