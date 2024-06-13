VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group increased their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

VTEX opened at $6.73 on Thursday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.13 and a beta of 1.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. VTEX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 242.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 972,534 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $7,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VTEX by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 553,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VTEX by 1,856.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 235,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

