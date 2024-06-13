Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $4.18 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $117.53 million and $6.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,603.24 or 1.00023336 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012419 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00090824 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

