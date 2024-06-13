W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,392. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are going to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

