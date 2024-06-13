Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.94.

NYSE WMT opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,236,499 shares of company stock valued at $866,761,345 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 224.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

