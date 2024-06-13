Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $43.96 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.96 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,063,499 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

