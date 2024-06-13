Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International accounts for 2.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.63% of Weatherford International worth $44,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFRD. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

