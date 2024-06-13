Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 2,605,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,171. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

