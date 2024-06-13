Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 54.0% in May

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTFCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

