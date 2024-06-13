WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $306.00.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

