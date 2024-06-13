Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $233.40 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $962.34 million and approximately $233.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $607.98 or 0.00899060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

