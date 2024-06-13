Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 680 ($8.66). 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. Wynnstay Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 749 ($9.54). The company has a market cap of £18.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,581.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 683.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 691.18.
