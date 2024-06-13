Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 680 ($8.66). 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. Wynnstay Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 749 ($9.54). The company has a market cap of £18.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,581.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 683.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 691.18.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

