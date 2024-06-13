Xai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.46 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $176.94 million and $23.46 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xai has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.64974227 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $20,047,369.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

