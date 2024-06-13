Xencor’s (XNCR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.55% from the stock’s current price.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 448,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $24,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Xencor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Xencor by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

