Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Position Raised by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,999 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,103,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after buying an additional 275,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,263. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

