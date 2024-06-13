XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Increased by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. XPO comprises 6.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $18,286,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $7,521,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

