Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $221,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50.

On Monday, March 25th, Yat Tung Lam sold 94,329 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $2,123,345.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $755,414.66.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 1,001,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -161.56 and a beta of 2.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

