Yum! Brands’ (YUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.32. 582,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.