Yuval Wasserman Sells 8,986 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FARO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 140,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,175. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 523,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 224,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FARO

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.