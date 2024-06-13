Yuval Wasserman Sells 8,986 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of FARO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 140,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,175. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.32.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FARO
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FARO Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.