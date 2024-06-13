Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 368.8% in May

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ZIONP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

