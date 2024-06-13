ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 439,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,221,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,773 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

