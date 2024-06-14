10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Trading Up 1.4%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What are earnings reports?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.