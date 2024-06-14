2,950 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,619. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

