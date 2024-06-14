Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.