Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 1.5%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.73. 2,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

