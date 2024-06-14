ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACNB by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

