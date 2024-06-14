Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Downgraded to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$0.55 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.65.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.58.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

