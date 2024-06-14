Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Downgraded to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$0.55 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.65.
Adventus Mining Stock Down 2.1 %
Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.58.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
