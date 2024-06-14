Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Agree Realty stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

